Funeral of Dundee teen Reece to be held this week after tragic drugs death

Dundee teenager Reece Smith, who died suddenly last week after taking drugs, is to be laid to rest on Thursday.

Reece’s mum Samantha Craig, 36, said that her son’s body has now been released by police who had been carrying out toxicology tests to confirm the actual cause of his death.

Samantha expects to be given the test results in about 10 weeks.

However, she is aware that Reece had taken an as yet unknown drug, before his death on May 19. Reece’s body was discovered at a flat in Lochee.

Samantha last spoke to him earlier that evening when he told her he was fine and that he loved her.

She said: “Reece’s funeral will take place at 11.30am on Thursday at James Ashton and Sons’ service rooms in Lochee. He will then be buried in Birkhill Cemetery.”

Hundreds of people took part in a memorial walk for Reece across the Tay Road Bridge on Sunday.

Dozens of balloons were released by walkers when they reached the Fife side of the bridge.

Samantha is determined that her son’s death will not be in vain.

Samantha has pledged to fight the drugs scourge that is claiming so many lives in Dundee.

Speaking before the walk, she said: “I have a fire in my belly. I want Reece’s legacy to be

that young people will stop taking drugs.”