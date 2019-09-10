Dundee charity that helps the homeless needs funds for van’s MOT

A charity that spends winter nights driving round the city providing supplies to people sleeping rough has hit a major stumbling block.

The Night Ministry van that transports food, hot drinks and blankets and sometimes provides shelter has failed its MOT.

Gareth Norman, of the charity, said the organisation was currently trying to raise enough money to repair the vehicle so it will pass its test.

He said: “We need almost £500 to pay for the parts and even more to have the work carried out.

“We work on a really tight budget and sadly we don’t have money to spend on the MOT.

“Meantime, there are still people sleeping rough on the city’s streets that we really need to help.”

The charity bought a new van at the beginning of last year after their old one had become too expensive to repair.

“The ‘ambulance’ is a crucial part of the work we do and while we’re still doing what we can, it’s just not as efficient without it,” he added.

“Because we are able to take people on board it also gives us a degree of privacy to speak to some people about their problems.

“Hopefully we will manage to raise enough soon to get the vehicle back on the road.

“We’re worried this winter could be busier than ever for us.

“We are aware of new people moving into the area who are sleeping rough.”

The charity will be looking to raise the money through various means over the coming weeks.

Gareth said: “Any donations at all that anyone can give us will be very welcome and ensure that we are ready to get back out on the roads as soon as we can.”

Anyone who wants to contribute can contact the charity on the Night Ministry SCIO Facebook page.