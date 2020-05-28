Fundraising target reached for trio who teamed up to release dance track and raise cash for NHS

A trio of talented music makers who released a song amid the coronavirus pandemic have exceeded their fundraising target and plan to donate the cash to NHS Tayside.

Singer Demi Mcmahon, from Menzieshill, teamed up with Audio Phunk to create the dance track “Try” in 2018.

Demi, 26, and Audio Phunk, which consists of Brechin-based Jocky McLean and Dundee-based Austyn Drummond, took the decision to release the song at the end of April as they felt that it was a “fitting” time.

They set up an accompanying Just Giving page, with a fundraising target of £700, and plan to give all proceeds to the local health board.

It is a cause close to their hearts for a number of reasons with Jocky’s 26-year-old sister, who was a trainee nurse at the time, passing away in 2001.

And during the pandemic, Demi has been on the frontline at Ninewells Hospital working in the Covid ward.

Jocky, 38, said: “My sister passed away in 2001 and she passed away just before she got her qualifications through for being a nurse.

“The way I see it is, she would have been on the frontline today. That’s my reason for it.

“My wife is a dental nurse aswell and, although she’s not on the frontline just now because she’s furloughed, her practice is part of the NHS too.”

Austyn, a fourth-year student at Abertay University, said that he has always supported the work of the NHS and was particularly concerned when he heard that they might not have enough PPE.

The 22-year-old said: “That’s when Demi got in touch with Audio Phunk about doing a fundraiser to help out as much as we can.”

Demi noted that it is has been a trying time for many, but the health board has been going out of its way to look after those in need.

“Being on the frontline, you see how hard everyone else is working and how sad it can be. It would just be good to give something back,” she said.

“The patients on the wards do have televisions, magazines and other things to keep them occupied. That’s been really good to keep their spirits up.

“They’ve been FaceTiming friends and family which has been very important, especially because they don’t have visitors.

“All of the staff have been helping the patients as much as they can. We’re trying to be there as a family member but also as a healthcare professional, giving them the support that they might be missing out on. We’re doing that part as well now.”

Jocky, who also does his own radio shows locally, said: “Sometimes I think a track isn’t ready for release until a couple of years down the line and you’re perhaps ahead of your time when you do record it.

“The vocals of the song really seem to blend in with everything that is happening just now and we felt it was the appropriate time to go ahead with it. We agreed that it made sense to release it for the NHS.”

Demi added: “The lyrics just seemed fitting given what is going on in the world. Everyone is trying to stay together virtually and doing the best that they can at a distance.”

The trio, whose fundraising total currently stands at £718, are planning to wrap up the fundraiser in around two weeks time and have a couple of suggestions of what the money might be best spent on.

Demi said: “I’ve heard a few people in the Covid wards saying that it would be good if people could have a radio that they could listen to – especially because music can really uplift people when they’re feeling down.”

Jocky added that they welcome donations of any size.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We would like to thank Demi for using her creativity to raise funds for the NHS, especially as she is already making a huge contribution through her day job caring for patients.”

The song can be listened to on Spotify and Itunes and via Youtube.

In the coming months Austyn and Jocky are planning to focus their efforts on giving back to local communities, including teaching children basic music production and DJing.