Fundraising Santas will still be able to take to Tayside streets to raise money for charity as events go virtual

In years gone by a sea of Santa hats would be lining up at various charity runs across the area in the coming weeks.

But with social distancing restricting the festive fun on offer, the organisers behind the region’s Santa dashes have decided to go virtual to ensure charities don’t miss out.

For the past three years, supporters of the Archie Foundation have donned the familiar beard, red suit and bobble hat to run around Dundee city centre, raising money for local sick children.

This year may look a little different, but the charity has decided to press ahead with the fundraising efforts by hosting the event virtually on December 13.

Claire Taylor, Tayside regional fundraising officer, said: “The Archie Foundation has been working hard through tough times to continue supporting families in Tayside during the pandemic.

“Support from fundraisers could mean an emergency grant could be provided to a local family who are struggling due to their child’s unexpected hospital admission, or to help Archie provide the extras in Tayside children’s ward to make Christmas in hospital seem a little less daunting.

“We are challenging people to run whatever distance they can in their best homemade Christmas attire and raise as much money as they can through sponsorship.

“Registration to take part is free, we only ask for you to raise as much sponsorship as you can to support local sick children. Once you register we will email you a link to set up a fundraising page so together we can see how much we can raise.

“If anyone can’t run on December 13, they can still get involved on another day to clock up their Christmas steps.”

Anyone looking to take part can join by following the link for the event on www.archie.org

Meanwhile, other annual Santa dash events which take place in Dundee and Perth will also be held online.

Eventfull Management, which has held events for the past six years, is holding a virtual SanTay event this year.

Race organiser Nicholas Kydd said: “We decided to hold the virtual event this year as a way of still allowing people to get out and about.

“The 5k distance can be completed on any day throughout December and gives participants a chance to use the event as a sponsorship opportunity or they can just do it for the fun of it.

“Entry to the run is £15 but we will be sending out a pack including a Santa suit to wear on the run, a snood to keep you warm and also a medal for when you complete the 5k, all delivered to your door.

“We really hope to see as many people taking part as possible while getting the whole family involved. You don’t need to run it you can jog, walk, and even take the dog out with you.”

Participants can sign up at eventfull.biz