Fundraising page set up in memory of Dundee teacher who died suddenly smashes target within hours

A fundraiser set up in memory of a popular Dundee teacher who died suddenly earlier this month has raised more than £1,000 in 48 hours.

The JustGiving page was launched by friends of Eunice King, a well-respected music teacher who had taught in the city’s schools for 35 years, to raise money for her favourite charity Water Aid.

Angela Green, who worked alongside Eunice at the Dundee Schools’ Instrumental Music Service, set up the fundraising page, as a way of paying tribute to her friend during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It’s really on behalf of Dave (Eunice’s husband). For those who can’t go to the funeral, it’s a nice way of showing a tribute to Eunice,” Angela said.

“Eunice made and sold crafts such as cards, bookmarks and jewellery throughout her life and WaterAid was her charity of choice.

“We use water everyday and for some people that is a total luxury, we are so lucky that we have that basic need met.

“That was the basis for why WaterAid was Eunice’s chosen charity.”

Initially aiming to raise £300, the target was smashed within hours and was eventually increased as the donations continued to flood in – something which Angela admits she was amazed by.

She explained: “I’ve never set up a JustGiving page before so I set a target of £300. We set it up on Monday and by the Tuesday morning we had reached our target.

“When it started to reach around £800 we decided to put the target up to £1,000 and it is currently sitting above that.”

Angela believes the response to the fundraising is indicative of how much Eunice was loved and respected in the community.

“I think it’s a measure as to how well-regarded was Eunice was,” she added.

“I’m really proud on her behalf that it is at this level, I don’t always think Eunice thought that she did as much good as she did.”

Once the lockdown is lifted and life gradually begins to get back to normal, Angela is hoping to organise a concert in memory of her friend who she says lived and breathed music.

Angela added: “I thought about doing a tribute concert that would involve her school and friends.

“She wanted everyone to get the benefit and experience that she had got from music and that would be a really fitting way to pay tribute to her.”