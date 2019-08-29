Fundraising efforts for Jim McLean statue to continue with bucket collection at Dundee derby

The effort to raise cash to fund a statue of Jim McLean at Tannadice will continue with a bucket collection prior to the derby tomorrow night.

And organisers, The Jim McLean Tribute Group, are hopeful the fact the great man’s long association with the city of Dundee kicked off with a spell as a player and then coach at Dens Park, will see Dark Blues fans dig into their pockets as well.

If they and Arabs do, by the weekend the group could be two thirds of the way towards reaching their overall target of £70,000.

That would keep the plan to have the statue in place near the main entrance at Tannadice by next spring.

“We are standing at over £36,000 just now and one of our members, Dennis McGurk, is running a golf day at Alyth tomorrow as well as the bucket collection so we are hoping that can take us through £45,000,” said the group’s George Haggarty.

“And, hopefully, in spite of the spirit of partisanship there obviously is at a derby, Dundee fans will recognise Jim McLean’s connection with their club and the fact the statue is something that enhances the city, so the invitation is there for them to donate.”

Plans for the statue have been moving at a fast pace since the appeal was launched late last year and respected sculptor Alan Herriot has been commissioned to recreate the iconic image of McLean receiving the Premier League trophy back in 1983.

Even in advance of the total needed, he’s been working on a two feet high maquette – a miniature version of the statue – that gives the best indication yet of what it will look like.

Haggarty added: “Alan has been very interactive with us and we have also been working close with the McLean family, so they are happy with the image.

“There is still a bit to go but with continued support we believe we will get there and have the statue at Tannadice by Spring 2020.”

As well as donations from fans, United owner Mark Ogren in his own right and all the clubs fan organisations have made contributions.