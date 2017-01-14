A fund has been set up to help pay for the funeral of Holly Alexander so her family can “say a proper goodbye”.

Family friend Jodi Alcorn, 35, said she wanted to raise money to allow Holly to be cremated in Dundee once her body is finally released.

Holly, 37, was found dead along with 40-year-old Ronald Kidd in a flat in Rosefield Street on Sunday December 11.

The young mum, who had three children, originally came from New York. She ran the takeaway Pizza NY in the Hill-town with her husband Forrest.

Following her death, her mum Lorraine di Palermo travelled to Dundee from her home in the States to be with her son-in-law and grandchildren.

Now Jodi, from Balmerino in Fife, has organised a fundraising page for Holly.

Jodi said: “Sadly, a few weeks ago three beautiful children and a loving husband lost their beautiful mum and wife due to an extremely tragic death.

“Holly’s family are in pieces and still trying to come to terms with something so horrific and a huge loss to their lives.

“We’re raising £1,500 to lay Holly to rest so her family can take her home and say a proper goodbye.

“I hope you are at peace now Holly. I know you will be looking down on your kids as we all know how much you loved and adored them.”

Forrest Alexander, Holly’s husband, said: “I’d like to thank everybody who has helped us.

“Thanks to the people organising this and to anyone who is planning to donate towards the funeral. Once she’s laid to rest we can hopefully start to get some closure.”

Polish man Krysztof Gadecki, 37, of Benvie Road, has since been charged with the murders of Holly and Ronald.

The first charge against Gadecki is that between December 8 and December 11 at an address in Rosefield Street he assaulted Ronald Kidd and repeatedly struck him on the body with a knife or similar instrument and murdered him.

The second charge is that between December 8 and December 11 at an address in Rosefield Street he assaulted Holly Alexander and repeatedly struck her on the body with a knife or similar instrument and murdered her. He made no plea or declaration.