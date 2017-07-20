Dundee youngster Kayden Maynard-Scott’s dream is one most of us take for granted.

All he wants to do is walk — and one day even run around and play in the garden with wee brother Alfie.

And after major surgery in London, the Our Lady’s Primary School pupil has hope.

But if the six-year-old is to realise his dream, he needs expensive physio-therapy costing £3,340 a year.

Kayden was born five weeks prematurely, suffering brain damage which required surgery when he was three months old to help drain excess fluid from around his brain.

But he has always struggled with his mobility and at the age of two, Kayden was diagnosed with cerebral palsy — a condition that affects movement and coordination — and has never been able to walk independently.

Four years later, Kayden underwent NHS Scotland-funded surgery at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London which removed deficient nerves from around his spine.

It means with a lot of dedicated exercises and stretching, he may one day walk unaided. For the surgery to be worthwhile, Kayden requires intensive physiotherapy, otherwise his legs will stiffen further and reduce his mobility even more.

Now his mum Jacqueline Tollady, 26, of the Glens, has launched a fundraising bid to help cover his £3,340 annual physio bill.

She said: “I want his dreams to come true and that’s for him to be able to run around with his brother and just to stand on his own.

“Kayden’s a very bright child, he’s very popular at school and he pushes himself very hard to do things — it’s just a shame he can’t do what all his pals can. He’s absolutely obsessed with dinosaurs and he’d love to be an archaeologist when he’s older.

“But at the moment he’s confined to a wheelchair when he needs to get about.”

Jacqueline is currently trying to get a bigger council house that matches Kayden’s needs as he has a lot of large equipment and devices to help him strengthen his muscles.

But the biggest priority is finding money for a physiotherapist.

Jacqueline said: “The surgery on his nerves gives him the chance to walk but if he doesn’t get enough physio, his legs will become stiffer and the surgery will be pointless.

“The physio is about £50 a session and for a whole year it’s £3,340.

“So I’m going to be arranging a lot of events such as a cake sale, a bingo night, a 70s night and lots of other activities.

“We just want to be able to give Kayden the chance to walk.”

More details on the fundraisers can be found at facebook.com/helpkaydenwalk. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/4325xd4