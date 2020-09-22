Fundraising campaign to help protect historic Dundee ship has two weeks to reach £15,000 target

A crowdfunding campaign to help protect the future of a historic Dundee ship has just two weeks to reach its £15,000 target.

The Unicorn Preservation Society launched its crowdfunding campaign earlier this month, aiming to raise £15,000 to go towards the HMS Unicorn’s Buoyancy Project.

The project will fund the purchase and instalment of buoyancy bags which will halt the tendency for the ships hull to ‘hog’.

Two weeks into the fundraiser, the project has secured £6,895 and over 100 people have donated.

The society is now asking for support from visitors and locals to help see the project fully funded by October 6.

If £15,000 is not raised by this date, the project will not receive any of the donated funds.

The team is aiming to raise £10,000 before the third week of the campaign, September 29.

The full project will cost £30,000 however, due to support of the Heritage Emergency Fund, every pound donated, up to a total of £15,000, will be matched.

The buoyancy project is part of a wider and complex plan which will be completed in phases over the next four years and will hopefully conclude with the ship moving to a dry dock.

