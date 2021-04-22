Fundraisers walk 26 miles for Dundee kids clothing charity

Fundraisers are walking a 26 mile route around Dundee’s green circular path to raise essential funds for local children’s clothing charity, Togs.

In total 18 people will take part in the Virtual KiltWalk on behalf of the charity, but participants have been split into three separate groups to meet Covid restrictions.

Each of the groups will take part in the virtual event on different days over the weekend, from Friday, and maintain social distancing.

They have raised around £1,300 so far, which will go towards the general running of the charity, which redistributes children’s clothing across the city, through a referral system.

Jill Smith, board member at Togs, said: “We’ve been heavily impacted by the inability to do fundraising – raffles, bingo nights, all the kinds of things we need to do to raise money.

“We always need money for general running of the charity, paying utilities and buying new items such as pants, socks or toiletries.”

She added: “We weren’t able to accept donations from March to August last year then we were shut down again in November and couldn’t take donations again until January.

“We’re able to take donations now but on a restricted turnaround and they have to be quarantined for three days before going out to referrals.”

The charity is currently only able to accept donations in response to specific “shout-outs” via its social media page, however, always needs cash for new items.

Firefighter Kathryn Durkin began volunteering for the charity after her colleagues at Blackness fire station donated their Christmas fund to Togs.

Kathryn, 33, from Kirkton, said: “They said they were looking for volunteers and I thought ‘I’ve got some spare time’.

“I liked the fact it helps local families and that it’s families in Dundee who have donated – it’s a real community thing.”

Kathryn is taking part in the 26 mile walk tomorrow (Friday) and has raised more than £200 towards the charity’s current total.

She said: “I’ve done a bit of training – I walk a few miles every day with the dogs and I’ve done some hill walking to get the legs moving again.

“It’s the first event we’ve had for a long time so we’re all really looking forward to it.”

Those taking part are: Jillian Smith, Kathryn Durkin, Karen Lees, Carole Mackay, Graham Mackay, Sandra Tindal, Frances Beaton, Janice McBride, Rachel Lees, Judith Strachan, Jordan Mackay, Lee Harrow, Michelle Lyall and Elise Merry.

To donate, visit Justgiving.