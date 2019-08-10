Fundraisers to hop across Tay Road Bridge to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Tayside

The public are being invited to bounce their way across the Tay Road Bridge for charity.

The Cystic Fibrosis Tayside group is hosting the event to raise money to help those who live with the condition.

The event, on September 1, will involve bouncing your way across the 1.4 mile bridge, from the Fife side, on space hoppers.

If you raise a minimum of £30 you will be invited to take your space hopper home as a keepsake of your challenge.

The event will start at 2pm from the Cafe car park on the Fife side and there will be a get together after the event at the St Andrews Brewing Company.

An online sponsorship page has been set up on Everday Hero. To donate or set up your own sponsorship page, visit everydayhero.co.uk/event/taybounce.

If you would like a paper sponsor form you can message the Cystic Fibrosis Tayside group to collect one.

It is important that anyone with Cystic Fibrosis who would like to attend should get in contact with the group for further information.

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic condition that affects the lungs, and other organs, clogging them with mucus. The condition affects more than 10,500 people in the UK.