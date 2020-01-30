Fundraisers launched for terminally-ill Dundee Army veteran Mark

Family and friends of a terminally-ill veteran are banding together to ensure he can make the most of what time he has left.

Mark Keith, who served in Iraq, Germany and Cyprus, was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly before Christmas.

The former corporal with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards underwent emergency surgery to remove the golf ball-sized tumour, only for doctors to discover he had stage-four brain cancer.

The 37-year-old, who served alongside his brother, said his diagnosis came out of the blue

He said: “Mark thought he had a migraine, but it turned out to be a tumour the size of a golf ball. But when they removed it and analysed the tumour the doctors discovered he has stage four brain cancer.

“It’s brutal. He has gone blind and has problems with memory retention although that is getting a bit better now.

“He has only a short time left and hopefully the fundraising can help him with anything he needs. He is getting chemo which will give him a bit longer.

“We have been best friends since we grew up together and even joined the army at the same time and went back in to it at the same time.”

Friends are also staging a night with a medium at The Ambassador pub on Clepington Road, and a charity darts tournament both at Shotz on Dundonald Street.

The brothers, former St Saviours High pupils, are keen darts players and regularly turned out for Tay Valley county side where they met fellow player Tracey McGill, 52, who is behind the fundraisers.

She said: “We were all quite shocked to hear of Mark’s condition. He said he thought it was a migraine and then he managed to get an appointment for an MRI scan then this happens.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by searching for John Keith on justgiving.com, or contacting Tracey on 07802 625 954.