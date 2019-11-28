Fundraiser to bring Dundee United superfan across from Argentina doubles initial target in under 24 hours

A crowdfunder set up to help bring an Argentinian teenager across to the city so that he can watch his beloved Dundee United game has nearly doubled its initial target in less than 24 hours.

Agustin Mervic, who hails from Buenos Aires, has been passionate about the Tannadice side since 2014 after researching the nation’s sport on the internet and being drawn to Dundee United’s shield and colours.

And now, thanks to the generosity of strangers, the 19-year-old will soon get the opportunity to watch United play in real life.

Iain Strachan, a finisher for Michelin, set up the Go Fund Me page on Tuesday afternoon and in less than 24 hours the initial £1,100 target had hit £2,120.

Iain said: “I had seen him posting on Twitter but we had never interacted and then I listened to an episode of The Dode Fox Podcast and they’d been talking about how great it would be to get him across for a game.

“Nobody had done anything about it so I just thought I’d just get it started. It’s gone absolutely mental and has snowballed beyond belief. My phone has been going off constantly.

“It was a spur of the moment thing and people have been unbelievably generous and offering all sorts of support.”

One individual on Twitter offered to provide free airport transfers on his minibus, whilst others said they’d buy the superfan a pint when he touched down in Dundee.

It is incredible what was achieved in such a short time, I have no words to thank you for this. You are the best in the world, I am answering many messages but soon I will speak with all of you, Simply Amazing! #VamosDundeeUnited 🧡🖤 https://t.co/rNRBQnTypP — Dundee United Argentina (@DUFC_es) November 27, 2019

Agustin, who visited Tannadice last year but never got an opportunity to see the team in action, has said the crowdfunder and its subsequent response has been “simply amazing”.

He said: “Over the past few months I have received many messages from fans who want to take me to Tannadice to watch a game.

“At first, it was just an idea of some Arabs but in the last week I received many messages about starting a crowdfund to go to Tannadice before the end of the season.

“Everything happened very fast and in a single day – I still don’t believe it. What makes it special is that I had never talked to the creator and did not know him.”

The teen said that he had loved Scotland from a very young age and fell in love “at first sight” with Dundee United.

I'm trying to find words to describe this moment. You are simply amazing. Yesterday was just an idea, I have no words. What a club, what a people! THANK YOU. Love is in the air. 🧡🖤 — Dundee United Argentina (@DUFC_es) November 26, 2019

“I fell in love with its stadium, its shirt at that time, the city and its people. My love for the club grew little by little the more I kept researching it,” Agustin added.

“In 2016 I decided to create a Twitter account about the club to be able to talk with other fans and tell them that there was a fan on the other side of the world.”

He hopes to use the money to come across to Dundee in April 2020.