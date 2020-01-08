Fundraiser set up in memory of six-year-old Perthshire girl Ruby Stewart

A fundraiser for has been set up in memory of a young girl who died from cancer.

Ruby Stewart, 6, died on Friday January 3 at Ninewells Hospital. She had stage four alveolar rhabdyomyosarcoma.

A page has been set up to try to raise £3,000 to benefit the patients and staff at Ward 29 at Ninewells where Ruby was looked after.

It has been set up by Kevin Anderson, a copywriter who worked alongside Ruby to publish the book The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn last year.

The fundraising page on JustGiving reads: “To honour Ruby’s memory, Ruby’s parents, Claire and Andy, would like to raise money to benefit the patients and staff of Ward 29 at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“The care, love and support that Ruby was given there was nothing short of sensational. The staff there didn’t just care for Ruby’s condition, they became her friends. They made her laugh and comforted her when she was very ill.

“The support made a huge difference to Ruby’s quality of life. Their support wasn’t just limited to Ruby. They helped Claire and Andy navigate every aspect of Ruby’s care. They became trusted advisers and supporters. Their help and compassion meant that Claire and Andy could spend more precious time with Ruby.”

So far over £1,000 has been raised.