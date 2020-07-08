Fundraiser set up for Carnoustie’s beloved ‘celebrity’ horse, Rose

A Carnoustie woman has launched a fundraiser to build a winter shelter for her beloved “celebrity” mare.

Kym Watson, 35, has set up the GoFundMe page in an effort to ensure her beloved horse, Rose, keeps human company when the temperature drops.

The shelter, which is estimated to cost £1500, will allow the 25-year-old mare to stay in its usual field throughout winter, where it has proper grazing and people come to visit.

In past years, Rose has been forced to move to a smaller paddock for winter, which is more out of the way than her current home just outside Barry.

“It’s a massive deal to her,” Kym explained. “If she’s taken out of her field she’ll become a bit unstable and frustrated.

“It’s a bit like putting a dog in isolation, with nobody to see.

“Keeping her in her field is the most important thing for her wellbeing.”

The American Standardbred has gained fame in town for her friendly persona and love of carrots and apples.

According to her owner she gets many visitors a day, with families coming by to pet and give her treats.

Kym purchased the horse last year, and since then she has noticed just how popular Rose is.

“People absolutely adore her,” she said.

“I’d say she probably gets around 15 visitors a day or so, more than most people. It’s crazy. A lot of people come by with apples and carrots for her, she’s actually getting a little overweight, I’ll need to put her on a diet.”

Rose has also gained attention for her love of sport, with people coming by to watch her “play football”.

Her owner said: “She has a little ball in her field which people watch her kick about.

“We kick the ball back and forth every now and then.

“I’ve introduced her to so many things, when I first got her she was a bit spooked, but now she’s so friendly.

“Now I can ride her down the main street in Carnoustie and take her down to the beach, and she can go into the water up to her stomach with no problems.

“She’s like a different horse.”

