A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a former Dundee football and ice hockey star.

Former Kirkton High pupil Darren McDonald, 41, died in the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital last week, having battled with mental health issues for the last 15 years.

He suffered from severe depression and social anxiety but had been able to battle his demons privately and remained the life and soul of the party among his friends.

Darren had played for a number of football clubs in the city, including Riverside Athletic, and in his youth had a trial with Luton Town FC.

He also played for Dundee Tigers ice hockey team.

Now, a fundraiser has been set up to help support his family, saying that Darren was “a loving husband, father and a friend to all who knew him”.

People who want to contribute can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/darrenmcdonaldmemorialfund.