Fundraiser launched to help ‘adorable’ Perthshire street cat Bob

A fundraiser has been launched to help treat a poorly Perthshire street cat with a growing social media following.

Named Bob by locals, the ginger tabby has been living in a horses’ barn in Methven for nearly a year.

The woman behind the fundraiser, mum-of-two Nikki Macgregor, says Bob appeared at a farm near her home at College Place one day around a year ago.

‘Adorable’ Bob needs help

Despite her best efforts, the 48-year-old could not trace an owner and decided to keep an eye on him.

However, Bob’s health is a growing concern and Nikki hopes to raise enough to get him a scan and treatment, and to see if there are any underlying issues.

She also wants to get him vaccinated and neutered.

The cat has his own Facebook group with followers from the village as well as fans from abroad.

Nikki said: “He is adorable and everyone knows him in the village.

“I set up the Facebook page so that people could keep an eye on him and share updates and photos when they see him.

“He’s often found lying on hay bales in the horses’ shed and has such a gentle nature.

“Recently though, I noticed a digestive issue so took him to the vets. He needs a scan and some treatment, so if anyone is willing to help with those costs and make him feel better it would be really appreciated.”

Nearly £500 raised for vet bills

The cat, who is estimated to be between two and five years old, is named after the famous London feline who helped homeless man James Bowen recover from drug addiction.

Mr Bowen later wrote a best-selling book about their heart-warming relationship which inspired the film and book A Street Cat Named Bob.

While Methven Bob doesn’t yet have such a strong claim to fame, Nikki feels the happiness he is sharing around is remarkable.

As well as residents, he has also made friends with the horses at the farm and pet dogs.

But his time living in Methven has not been without its issues.

His original adopted home in a derelict farm house in the same area burnt down.

Nikki added: “It’s one of those feel-good, caring stories.

“I lost my two cats recently — one of them aged 20 — so it feels like he’s appeared at the right time.

“I’ve asked everybody and anybody if they know who his owner is but I have no idea. It seems he just appeared.”

Nearly £500 has so far been donated towards his vet bills with Nikki estimating the total cost to be around £700.