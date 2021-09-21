Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Fundraiser launched to help ‘adorable’ Perthshire street cat Bob

By Jake Keith
September 21, 2021, 12:04 pm
The fundraiser for Street Cat Bob, pictured, has been set up by Methven resident Nikki Macgregor
The fundraiser for Street Cat Bob, pictured, has been set up by Methven resident Nikki Macgregor

A fundraiser has been launched to help treat a poorly Perthshire street cat with a growing social media following.

Named Bob by locals, the ginger tabby has been living in a horses’ barn in Methven for nearly a year.

The woman behind the fundraiser, mum-of-two Nikki Macgregor, says Bob appeared at a farm near her home at College Place one day around a year ago.

‘Adorable’ Bob needs help

Despite her best efforts, the 48-year-old could not trace an owner and decided to keep an eye on him.

However, Bob’s health is a growing concern and Nikki hopes to raise enough to get him a scan and treatment, and to see if there are any underlying issues.

She also wants to get him vaccinated and neutered.

The cat has his own Facebook group with followers from the village as well as fans from abroad.

Street cat Bob

Nikki said: “He is adorable and everyone knows him in the village.

“I set up the Facebook page so that people could keep an eye on him and share updates and photos when they see him.

“He’s often found lying on hay bales in the horses’ shed and has such a gentle nature.

“Recently though, I noticed a digestive issue so took him to the vets. He needs a scan and some treatment, so if anyone is willing to help with those costs and make him feel better it would be really appreciated.”

Nearly £500 raised for vet bills

The cat, who is estimated to be between two and five years old, is named after the famous London feline who helped homeless man James Bowen recover from drug addiction.

Mr Bowen later wrote a best-selling book about their heart-warming relationship which inspired the film and book A Street Cat Named Bob.

While Methven Bob doesn’t yet have such a strong claim to fame, Nikki feels the happiness he is sharing around is remarkable.

As well as residents, he has also made friends with the horses at the farm and pet dogs.

Bob needs treatment for a digestive issue

But his time living in Methven has not been without its issues.

His original adopted home in a derelict farm house in the same area burnt down.

Nikki added: “It’s one of those feel-good, caring stories.

“I lost my two cats recently — one of them aged 20 — so it feels like he’s appeared at the right time.

“I’ve asked everybody and anybody if they know who his owner is but I have no idea. It seems he just appeared.”

Nearly £500 has so far been donated towards his vet bills with Nikki estimating the total cost to be around £700.

Dundee pooch ‘lucky to be alive’ after it was mauled in street attack