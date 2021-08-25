Fundraiser for triathlete who suffered life-threatening injuries in Aberfeldy event hits £50,000

Fundraising for a leading triathlete who suffered life-threatening injuries in an event at Aberfeldy has reached more than £50,000 just a day after being set up.

Nathan Ford from Swansea was left with brain and spinal injuries, and needing help to breathe, after a bicycle crash while competing in the British Middle Distance Triathlon Championship on Sunday.

Nathan was taken to intensive care and his family are raising money so that they can be close to him until he can be transferred nearer to home in south Wales.

The fundraiser set up by Nathan’s wife, Catrin, has succeeded her original target of £10,000.

Athlete has ‘long road ahead’

Catrin wrote on her fundraising page: “As a result of this accident Nathan is currently in intensive care in Scotland and has a long road ahead of him.

“Nathan was diagnosed with two life-threatening conditions, a brain injury and a spinal injury.

“It appears that his brain injury isn’t as severe as initially thought but his spinal injury is worse than we could have ever imagined.

“Currently Nathan is not able to breathe independently and is unable to move.

Family ‘500 miles from home’

“We are 500 miles from home and hope to stay here until Nathan can be transferred closer to home.”

Catrin is also looking for any extra “tools, support and services” that could help Nathan in his recovery.

She added: “There are resources to help him communicate with us that we feel are vital for his wellbeing at this time.

Help with rehabilitation

“Much further down the line we are hoping rehabilitation can provide some quality of life for Nathan.

“It goes without saying that we are heartbroken at this time and any support that can help alleviate some of the financial worry will be hugely appreciated.

“Nathan is well known and loved by so many, and we all know how strong and independent he is, but this isn’t a race he can win alone.”