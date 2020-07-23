Fundraiser for Tayside’s youngest MND sufferer reaches £10,000 target

A fundraiser for Tayside’s youngest MND patient has raised over £10,000 in under two months.

Jo Knowlton was diagnosed with the disease, which causes life-changing degeneration of the brain and spinal cord nerves, in August last year.

The 30-year-old first began noticing problems with her hands in February 2019 and was sent for tests.

Since her diagnosis her motor abilities have deteriorated leaving her slow on her feet and, in order to try and make life easier, Jo is planning to move into a bungalow.

She set up a fundraising page to help with the costs of the condition which would go towards any alterations she needs to make to the property.

Since setting up the page in early June over 200 people have donated and raised a staggering £10,312.

Jo said: “It’s amazing. I am really surprised at how quickly its accumulated.”

During lockdown Jo, who works for the Scottish Police Authority as an imaging officer, has been on the hunt for a suitable bungalow – something which she said has proved difficult.

“It’s been really quite difficult because a lot of them I have not been able to go into view. We managed to find one that will work,” said Jo, who lives in the West End.

“I’m ecstatic that we can finally get things moving, I just hope to get it adapted as quickly as possible.”

Jo added that she wanted to say a big thank you to everyone that supported her and sent donations.

She said: “I am overwhelmed with the support and the messages that people have sent me.

“People have done their own mini fundraisers and then added them onto mine.”

Jo added that it was a nice ending to lockdown and that she is still shielding until the end of the month.

To donate, visit gofundme and search for Jo Knowlton.