Fundraiser for memorial for Arbroath girl Ruby doubles target in 24 hours

A fundraising effort to provide a memorial for little Ruby Walker from Arbroath has more than doubled its initial target in just 24 hours.

Ruby, 10, died from sepsis on Saturday, after battling cystic fibrosis since her birth.

She was diagnosed with the condition at two weeks old and was well until she caught a virus aged seven months.

The virus led to a secondary infection, causing damage to Ruby’s lungs which had left her reliant on oxygen until earlier this year.

Ruby was given a double lung transplant in March and was well enough to go back to school last month.

However, last week her condition suddenly deteriorated and she died in hospital in Newcastle with her family at her side.

After word of her untimely death was made public a JustGiving page was set up.

Initially the organisers wanted to raise £2,000 but that was quickly exceeded and the target was raised to £4,000. As of this morning, the total was approaching £5,000.

John Boyd, who set up the page, said: “In memory of little Ruby we would like to raise money for both a headstone following her impending funeral and a memorial, full details of which will be decided on in the coming weeks.

© DC Thomson

“Any additional donations will be shared out between the various charities and organisations that have helped Ruby and the family.”

John added: “Ruby fought so bravely her whole life, battling cystic fibrosis as well as having three years on the transplant list.

“However, her little body couldn’t survive when she developed sepsis and she passed away, despite everything everyone at the hospital in Newcastle could do.

“Ruby touched so many peoples’ hearts and lives over her 10-year journey, none more so than her family and school friends.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com and search for “we’re raising £4,000.00 to provide a memorial for Ruby”.

Ruby met pop star Olly Murs (below) after he posted a goodwill video message for the youngster when she put meeting him at the top of her bucket list during the transplant wait.