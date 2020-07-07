Mum pays tribute to daughter, 7, who died after getting into difficulties at Perthshire beauty spot

The heartbroken mum of a seven-year-old girl who died after getting into difficulties at a Perthshire beauty spot has paid tribute to her “little guardian angel”.

Freya Skene died after a “freak accident” at The Hermitage near Dunkeld on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene to pull Freya and her mother Brooke Reid out of the River Braan and were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where Freya sadly died.

Posting on Facebook, Ms Reid said: “As most of you are aware yesterday we had to say goodbye to our best friend, our life, our world, our everything.

“I stayed with Freya the whole night and most of today before she was taken away.

“Everyone tried their best and I couldn’t be more grateful for the emergency teams all out trying to save us.

“Me and Freya were in a freak accident that had pulled us down multiple waterfalls.

“We were playing in the fairy pools and next minute out of nowhere a current hit us both and swept us.

“I tried my very best to hold on and grab every rock in the passing but before I knew it we had lost each other.

“I was lucky to survive but sadly our poor baby girl passed away.

“I believe this was instant for her.”

Ms Reid added: “As I was trapped on rocks Sean managed to get Freya out but it was too late.

“However the emergency teams treated us both as best they could.

“My heart and everyone else’s in the family are broken.

“We were having such a good day, how could this happen, how could our baby girl be taken away from us so suddenly, how did I survive?

“What I know is I survived for a reason and we are all going to make her so proud and I know she left a print on everyone’s heart because she was so kind, bubbly and determined in life.

“As well as being a cheeky little devil, sometimes wondered who was the mum.

“I’ll miss her so much and I don’t know how life will be without her but together as a family we are going to do everything we can to make sure she’s always remembered.

“Freya Ava Skene we will always love you and we were so proud to have you in our life for that short time.

“Like I have said from the beginning when you came into my life and saved me, you’re my little guardian angel and now you truly are.

“I love you honey bunch.”