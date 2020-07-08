Fundraiser for funeral of girl, 7, who died in ‘freak accident’ reaches over £15,000

A fundraiser set up to pay for the funeral of a seven-year-old who died in a “freak accident” has raised over £15,000 in less than 24 hours.

Little Freya Skene, from Broughty Ferry, died following the incident at The Hermitage near Dunkeld on Monday evening.

Her heartbroken mum, Brooke Reid, has paid tribute to her “guardian angel” as she described the horrifying moment the pair came into difficulty while playing in the fairy pools.

Emergency services were called to the scene to pull Freya and her mother out of the River Braan and they were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where Freya sadly died.

An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help pay for Freya’s funeral and had raised over £14,000 in just three hours.

The page says its aim is to give the “beautiful princess the horse and carriage that she deserves”, and said Freya would have wanted everyone covered in glitter, bright colours, fairy wings and crowns at her funeral.

Ms Reid said on Facebook: “We are all going to make her so proud and I know she left a print on everyone’s heart because she was so kind, bubbly and determined in life.

“As well as being a cheeky little devil, sometimes I wondered who was the mum.

“I’ll miss her so much and I don’t know how life will be without her but together as a family we are going to do everything we can to make sure she’s always remembered.

“Freya Ava Skene we will always love you and we were so proud to have you in our life for that short time.

“Like I have said from the beginning when you came into my life and saved me, you’re my little guardian angel and now you truly are.

“I love you honey bunch.”

Tributes were also paid by members of the local council, with Councillor Grant Laing, who represents the area around The Hermitage, saying: “This is an absolute tragedy and the little girl’s family must be devastated and her friends distraught.

“The whole area is in mourning after this terrible accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking this link.