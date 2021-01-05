More than £11,000 has been raised for the family of a popular junior footballer following his death.

The body of Ryan Blair, 25, was found on Hogmanay.

Ryan, described as “football daft” by his family, had played for a number of Dundee teams, including North End Football Club, Lochee United, Broughty Athletic and, most recently, Downfield JFC.

In the days following Ryan’s death, North End started a fundraising drive to raise money for the talented defender’s wider family.

The club have received vast support following the launch of the JustGiving page and remain on track to achieve their £15,000 goal.

Bruce Harper of North End Football Club said that they were overwhelmed by the generosity of those who have donated thus far.

The club launched their appeal at 8pm on Saturday night and by mid afternoon yesterday £11,450 had been raised.

Bruce said: “The response has been overwhelming.

“We wanted to do what we could for his young daughter at this tragic time to ensure that she has something behind her for the future.

“I would ask all clubs in Dundee to get behind this and raise as much money as possible for Ava‘s future.”

Meanwhile, Ryan’s most recent club Downfield have also been raising money for Ryan’s family.

And they have received help from Dundee legend and former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas.

Peter Marr, president of Downfield JFC, said: “All at Downfield JFC were devastated to hear the sad news of defender Ryan Blair passing away.

“Although he did not spend long with the club, Ryan became a treasured team mate and friend of all. Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family.

“We have already raised around £3000 and have joined with Rab Douglas who has donated either an Andy Goran signed, framed Rangers shirt or a Neil Lennon signed arm band to the winner of our bonus ball competition. All money raised will go directly to Ryan’s family.”

To donate to the fundraiser for Ryan, click here.