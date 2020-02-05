Fundraiser for disabled access toilet to be installed at non-profit organisation’s city centre cafe

A non-profit organisation that aims to be inclusive for all is fundraising to install a disabled access toilet at its city centre cafe.

Serendipities, based on Union Street, is part of social enterprise Uppertunity.

So far the cafe has raised £2,000 of the £8,000 needed and is looking to raise the remaining £6,000. It also has plans drawn up thanks to the help of Jon Frullani Architect.

Danielle Gaffney Du Plooy, manager of the cafe and founder of Uppertunity, said: “We are trying to create something a bit different for the community. We are trying to create an inclusive society and having an inclusive cafe space that everyone can benefit from.

“We will be able to help more people as well as generate further income which can help us achieve our aims.”

People can donate to the fundraiser by visiting Go Fund Me.

A fundraising music night will be held on March 27 at Craigie Bowling Club and tickets can be purchased from the cafe.

There will also be a quiz night held with the date yet to be decided.