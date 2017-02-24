A fundraising event to raise cash to purchase a brain scanner in memory of “Iron” Mike Towell is set to take place in the city.

Doc Stewarts in Strathmartine Road is the venue for the May 27 event that will include an auction and raffle for which local business owners have donated a myriad of prizes to be won — including restaurant vouchers, signed football shirts and hair and beauty treatments.

Event organisers are still looking for more contributions.

Proceeds will go towards a £13,000 fundraising effort — by Mike’s partner Chloe Ross and his mum Tracey — for a brain scanner to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.

Mike died after collapsing during a British title eliminator bout in Glasgow last September.

The Dundee father had previously complained of pains in his head and had asked for a brain scan three times.

However, doctors had advised him it was a migraine.

Chloe and Tracey decided to fundraise for an “Iron Mike Towell” brain scanner in the hope of preventing similar tragedies.

The device would be used by boxers in Dundee and Stirling, two cities where Mike trained.

In the aftermath of the 25-year-old’s passing, The British and Irish Boxing Authority announced it would introduce scanners at fights.

The devices were used by the Russian boxing team at the Olympic Games in Rio and it’s hoped they will prevent boxers sustaining permanent brain damage.

However, the sport’s long-standing governing body, the British Boxing Board of Control, has yet to announce similar plans.

People who want to contribute to Chloe and Tracey’s fundraising effort can visit the justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chloe-ross website.