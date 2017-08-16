Fundraiser for Dundee football coach Eddie reaches halfway line

A campaign to raise money to send a Dundee-born football coach to America for pioneering medical treatment is over the halfway line.

Eddie Wolecki-Black, 52, was managing SPFL side Airdrie United in March last year when he suffered two brain haemorrhages.

The former Dundee United coach was released from hospital in May 2016, but has struggled with his mobility since.

The dad-of-seven is planning to go to Florida for the groundbreaking treatment, which involves an anti-inflammatory drug being injected into his spine while he is upside down.

However, the treatment and travel will cost in excess of £10,000, so a campaign was set up on Eddie’s behalf to help him raise the cash, with more than £5,000 now raised.

Eddie, who lives outside Coatbridge with wife Emma, 30, and their daughter Sophia, two, has his sights set on making the trip to the United States in November.

He said: “I spoke to the doctor in the US over the phone, for a consultation. The first thing he said to me was, ‘this phone call will cost you $1,000’ — so that gives you an idea of what their healthcare system is like.

“The funds need to be in place before I can head over there. The injections cost about £7,000 each and the doctor said I can have a maximum of two, so we’ll see how things go. Now that it looks like the trip is happening in November it’s all a bit more real.”

A benefit match was played in June, involving former Old Firm players against a team of ladies from another of Eddie’s former clubs, Glasgow City.

A second game is to be held in Dundee in September or October, Eddie said, to be organised by Tom McMillan, chairman of Lochee United, who Eddie previously coached.

Eddie praised everyone who has helped to spread the word about the campaign, adding: “The support has been fantastic.”

Eddie’s fundraising page is at gofundme.com/3sw53jc.