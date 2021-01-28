A fundraiser to save the life of a Dens Road cat has raised over £1,500 in just five days.

The Gofundme page was created by BT employee Megan McLaughlin after her five-year-old cat, Archie, fell ill with pyothorax and pneumonia last week.

The beloved pet was rushed to a vet school in Edinburgh, where he received a life-saving but expensive operation.

It has now left Megan facing a hefty bill to pay for the surgery, with her fundraising page aiming to give her a helping hand.

And so far, kind donors have given £1,645 of its £3,500 goal, with a further £700 being raised from Megan’s friends and family.

The 26-year-old said: “I’ve just been overwhelmed by the support that everyone has shown us.

“I know it’s been a hard time for everyone and everybody’s pockets are tight, so when I see so many people donating it is just amazing.

“I’m glad that people understand what we’re going through and are happy to help.

“All this money is going to give him much more of a fighting chance.”

While the surgery has removed a large amount of inflammation and fluids in Archie’s lungs, he is still in intensive care and vets are taking it “day by day”.

© Supplied by Megan McLaughlin

The cat is still struggling with his breathing and heart rate, however, he has regained some of his appetite and is responding well to pain relief.

Megan added: “I’m feeling a lot better than I had been, knowing that the surgery is over and done with.

“It feels like we have come through the hard part, but obviously I’m still worrying about him since things have been up and down.

“The doctors also couldn’t find the cause of it yet, there were no obvious signs of damage or of how the infection got in.

“The money that we’ve raised is at the lower threshold of how much the surgery is going to cost, so it really means the world to have it.

“They’re still monitoring his breathing and his heart rate and just taking it day by day with him.

While she hasn’t been given any idea of when he may be home, Megan said she is happy to wait for her cat.

“They haven’t mentioned when he’ll be back yet, but I know that when he’s in a stable condition and when he’s feeling ready he’ll come home to us,” she added.