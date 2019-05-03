Course will help Dundee and Angus College teens find their future

Dundee and Angus College has received funding for its new course, Find Your Future.

The money, from the Scottish Government’s Child Poverty Fund, is to help increase engagement with the most vulnerable members of communities.

The 14-week course is for young people aged 16-19. It incorporates digital, hospitality, engineering and construction.

The course gives the youngsters the opportunity to engage in behavioural change, boost their self-confidence and improve their physical fitness and wellbeing.

Those on the course will also develop their employability skills, be introduced to employers and have a guaranteed interview for further training.

At the end of the 14 weeks, those on the course will have created an action plan for their future.

There are also broader-based projects planned to try to engage lone parents, carers, and care-experienced young people in the Dundee and Angus areas.

The college is hoping these support networks will re-engage disengaged young people in the local communities and help them towards a positive future.

For more information, contact the college’s employability co-ordinator Kathryn Simpson on 07540 823242 or email k.simpson@dundeeandandgus.ac.uk, or project manager Katie Baxter on katie. baxter@dundeeandangus.ac.uk.