Funding secured for mural at Waterfront Place

The City Centre and Harbour Community Council has secured funding to implement the first phase of an artwork project on the Central Waterfront development.

The artwork, a mural on the river-front hoarding of Waterfront Place, will be created by local artist Adam Milroy of Graffiti Jam.

As the hoarding is on the National Cycle Route the Sustrans artwork programme, Art Roots, has given £5,000 to the project.

The mural has been developed in collaboration with Dundee City Council. The work, to be completed by the middle of March 2020, will be relocated to a new site on the river side walk/cycle track when the development of the site is under way.

The community council is applying to other funders, trusts and sponsors for the next phase of the project: further artwork on the remaining hoarding of the site to promote young and upcoming talent in Dundee, and a series of workshops for community youth groups and schools.

Chairman Bill Newcombe said “Community council members spend a lot of time dealing with council officers about overflowing bins, parking issues, dog fouling and so on but we, and they, do also want to see the area looking good.

“This striking mural will add colour and interest to the stroll from V&A to City Quay and the workshops in the V&A will give young people from various parts of the city an opportunity to show their talents to a wide audience.”