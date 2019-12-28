Unicorn statue to take centre stage in celebration of 700th anniversary of Declaration of Arbroath

A “larger than life” unicorn sculpture is to take centre stage at a pageant procession to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath.

A unicorn was first used on the Scottish royal coat of arms by William I in the 12th Century and was adopted as Scotland’s national animal by King Robert the Bruce in the late 1300s.

The creation by Angus voluntary arts group the Woolly Workers will be among the new work to be presented as part of the Arbroath 2020 festival.

Jilly Henderson established the group which designs outdoor “yarn bombing” projects.

She is one of the first three artists awarded grants to develop projects for the Arbroath 2020.

The unicorn will be constructed in willow and timber and decorated with yarn and textile artwork which the Woolly Workers will design and make.