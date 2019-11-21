Funding for public art, car parking improvements and signage in five major shopping streets across Dundee

A group of projects have been outlined that are set to brighten up Dundee’s local high streets through a £500,000 grant.

The Dundee District Centres Fund will deliver public art, car parking improvements, public meeting spaces and signage in five major shopping streets across the city.

First trialled in late 2017, the council fund will be spent in chunks of £100,000 each year in a bid to spruce up Lochee High Street, Albert Street, the Hilltown, Perth Road and shopping streets in Broughty Ferry.

Part of the cash has already been spent – with £7,000 being put towards a new Lochee clock.

However, the other projects will be assessed against the £193,000 currently at council officers’ disposal, having been identified through community consultation.

The authority has seen fit to inform local community planning partnerships of the proposed projects, which Tele reporter Jon Brady now examines in detail.

Lochee

Consultation with traders and members of the community in Lochee has resulted in four concrete proposals to benefit from the Dundee District Centres Fund:

Installation of lighting at the Dundee Weaver public art and the surrounding area to improve attractiveness in the evening

A heritage-themed art trail including signage and a public art provision to make the area more attractive

Car parking improvements at Camperdown Street (remodelling) and St Mary’s Lane (resurfacing) to bring in more shoppers

Road engineering improvements to the junction of Burnside Street and High Street to slow traffic at the junction and improve road safety

Hilltown

Walkabouts on Hilltown, coupled with comments from residents and shopkeepers, have led to the creation of five solid proposals to improve the area’s high street:

Facade enhancements to 219 Hilltown to match adjacent shop units that have previously been improved

Pavement upgrades on Strathmartine Road

Public art provision including developing new noticeboards

Public realm improvements to the seating area south of Kinghorne Road including lighting to promote use of the space

Enhanced lighting around the Hilltown clock that can accommodate the community’s existing decorative lighting

Albert Street

Locals in Stobswell have been calling for improvements to Albert Street for years – and may see some of their wishes come true:

Implement a network of public spaces and pocket parks at Craigie Street, Eliza Street and Langlands Street to improve the area

Improve the environment at the Albert Street-Dura Street junction with new paving and street furniture

Develop “Stobswell Street Square” at the former TSB on Albert Street as an enhanced public space for the community

Bus build-outs on Albert Street to slow the flow of traffic and improve road safety

Gateway signage for all entrances to the Albert Street District Centre using the “Stobswell Scottie Dog”

Increase public art provision on Albert Street and install feature lighting on key public buildings

Upgrade footpaths and widen them to allow temporary cafe seating on Dura Street

Road engineering improvements to slow traffic and improve pedestrian movement on Albert Street

Install more public noticeboards on Albert Street

Broughty Ferry

Traders and locals alike have shaped the three projects outlined for the Broughty Ferry shopping area:

Landscaping improvements to Gray Street and Queen Street around the area of the car park

Upgrades and improvements to pavements on Fort Street to improve the quality of the area

Signage plans to welcome people into the area, guide them around, and an interpretation board – essentially an information point – to guide people around the area

Perth Road

A concerted effort from the community has seen Perth Road go from strength to strength – but the District Centres Fund could provide three projects in the area: