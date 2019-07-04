Funding approved to pay for more life-saving defibrillators at sites in Dundee

Dundee is set to receive more heart-start machines in a few weeks.

St John’s Ambulance plans to unveil more defibrillators following fundraising in Tayside.

Volunteer Bill Spence was on hand at the recent installation of two machines in the city’s Blackness Primary School and nearby Harris Academy.

The equipment was put on the outside of the buildings for the public and pupils to use in case of emergencies and also in tribute to two former pupils who died after suffering cardiac arrest. Mr Spence said: “We are going to put up a few more defibrillators in Dundee and the surrounding area after receiving more funding.

“We recently put one in and it was used the very next day and had a successful outcome.

“We receive a lot of responses from people who have survived because of the use of this equipment and are very grateful.

“But we also receive responses from a number of relatives, even when it has been an unsuccessful outcome.

“A lot of them frequently say to us that although, unfortunately, the person had died they were really grateful that someone was doing their best to keep them alive and also that there was someone with their loved one.”

He added: “We had an incident recently when a man survived a heart attack because of the quick use of a defibrillator and he then donated the cost of a new machine.”