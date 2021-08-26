Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fun Palaces: Perth Theatre event to bring community and range of talents together

By Anita Diouri
August 26, 2021, 7:00 am
Fun Palaces
PKAVS Creative Wellbeing Worker Kirsty McKay hosted a family friendly gardening workshop at last year's Fun Palaces event.

Perth and Kinross locals are being encouraged to share their creative skills in October as part of this year’s Fun Palaces event.

Organised by Perth Theatre, it is a weekend of activities run for and by the community where groups and individuals can get together to showcase their talents.

Fun Palaces will run at Perth Theatre.

It will celebrate the reopening of Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall, and will adopt an environmental theme.

Bringing the Perthshire community together

The event will bring together people of all ages and abilities together on October 2 and 3.

Anyone from environmental activists to wellness instructors are encouraged to get involved to share their top tips.

Outreach producer for Horsecross Arts Katie Mitchell said: “We are very excited to be reopening our doors and what better way to do it than by bringing the Perthshire community together?

“We can’t wait to see everyone’s ideas of what they would like to lead or take part in for our Fun Palaces festival this year.

“We’d love lots of people to get involved and spread the word.”

Mental health through gardening

Last year’s event was held online, with Covid restrictions disallowing in-person events.

The Perth and Kinross Association of Voluntary Service (PKAVS) highlighted some of its key mental health and wellbeing work through a gardening workshop.

Fun Palaces
PKAVS Creative Wellbeing Worker Kirsty McKay.

PKAVS creative wellbeing worker Kirsty McKay said: “The seasonal family-friendly pumpkin themed workshop will give people a little sneak peek into the walled garden and what we have been up to.

“Through the garden in Perth and Wisecraft in Blairgowrie, PKAVS supports mental health and wellbeing through therapeutic activities.”

UK-wide event

Perth Theatre’s Fun Palaces event comes as part of a national campaign to encourage local people to co-create their own cultural and community events through a range of areas including arts, science, craft digital and sports activities.

Since 2014, 1758 Fun Palaces have been created across the UK.

Groups or individuals who would like to get involved in Fun Palaces can sign up by emailing engagement@horsecross.co.uk no later than Monday 13 September.