Fun ‘monster safari’ launched in Dundee city centre to help raise funds for the NHS

Dundee City Council is promoting a fun and safe safari story trail to encourage families to return to the city centre – while raising funds for the NHS.

Launching today, Wednesday July 22, families and households in Dundee will be invited to search city centre streets for 10 cute and colourful MonsterHeroes.

Using only smartphones, the safari allows people to learn each of the MonsterHero’s names, stories, and superpowers.

Once all 10 MonsterHeroes are found, a free e-book, which tells the story of their first team-up, will be unlocked.

The safari works by using contactless NFC technology and QR codes, without the need for players to download or sign up to anything – they simply need to tap or scan to play.

Councillor Alan Ross, Convener of City Development, said: “As Dundee emerges from lockdown, we are keen to help local businesses and attract families to our city centre.

“The safari is designed to get people involved with local outlets who have reopened. We can’t have a large event because of obvious safety restrictions, but this trail will allow families to enjoy a fun time out.

© DC Thomson

“I would encourage families to take part and rediscover our city centre as a great place to be.”

Separately, the city council is working on a number of other initiatives that are designed to attract families and shoppers back to the centre.

These include a poster takeover, artworks brightening up vacant shop windows, street painting and shop window trails. More details will be released soon on these projects, a council spokesman said.

More than 100 towns and cities across the UK are taking part in the MonsterHero Safari project, which has been sponsored by Wild in Art, with the aim of raising over £100k for NHS Charities Together.

Coordinating the national project is Martin Blackwell, former CEO of ATCM (Association of Town and City Management) and the Charity Retail Association.

He said: “When I heard about the concept it just resonated with me and I knew I had to support it.

“I loved the idea of heroes; the idea of a ‘safari on the high street!’

“I just thought, if something fun like this can help make families feel good about going back out onto the high street and raise money for such a worthy cause then let’s go for it.”

To learn more about trail, go to www.monsterherosafari.com