Fun in the sun: Tayside and Fife residents bask in glorious weather with new-found freedom

by Emma Crichton
April 18, 2021, 11:22 am

While eagerly awaiting the reopening of restaurants, gyms and beauty salons, residents of Tayside and Fife made the most of the great outdoors this weekend.

As travel restrictions eased on Friday, families and friends were allowed to travel to meet outdoors in groups of six.

Fun in the St Cyrus sun.

Warm weather over the weekend was an added bonus, allowing the groups to bask in the sunshine together, as temperatures reached 18°C in some places.

Megan and Marcus building sandcastles at West Sands, St Andrews.

From Kinross to Montrose and everywhere in between, locals flocked to beauty spots to enjoy both the weather and the long-awaited reunions.

 Tricia and Dale Hutcheson with their one-year-old daughter Isla from Lochgelly took advantage of the new rules to travel to Perth. 
Members of Montrose Youth 2008 playing football on the beach at St Cyure. Coach Robbie Simpson with, from left, Rhys Fotheringham, Angus Hourston and Martyn Simpson.
A kickabout in Perth.

