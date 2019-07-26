Fun in the sun on Tayside’s beaches as temperatures soar

Sun seekers flocked to beaches across Tayside to soak up the rays as temperatures soared in Scotland.

Broughty Ferry beach was packed full of revellers yesterday who enjoyed a day in the sun, with Sunny Dundee living up to its moniker as the country’s sunniest city.

Plenty of families made the most of some of the attractions in the Ferry and enjoyed an ice cream as well as fun at the beach park as the temperatures rose.

But the weather took a turn for the worse last night as thunder and lightning struck across the city.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “Thursday was the UK’s warmest July day.

“In Scotland it was certainly the warmest day of the year so far.

“It was a warm day for the whole of the UK.”

Mr Snell added thunder storms could return today ahead of a potentially wet weekend. He said: “That sets the scene for a fairly wet weekend to come. The area (Tayside and Fife) is just north of a yellow rain warning over the weekend.”