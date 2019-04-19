SUNDAY: Easter fun day offers carnival rides, face painting and arts and crafts at Camperdown

Carnival rides, arts and crafts, face painting and the obligatory egg hunt will all be on offer at Camperdown Park on Easter Sunday.

The annual Easter fun day will take place at the country park tomorrow from noon-4pm.

There will be plenty for all the family to enjoy, with the Wave FM Roadshow presented by Brad and Rachel hosting live music and dance performances throughout the day.

Among the acts are Dundee indie folk band Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry, as well as singer and fellow Dundonian Be Charlotte.

Ultra Dance will be performing at various times during the day, and the Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance.

Children’s entertainers Funbox will be hosting a pirate party featuring games and singing – and youngsters are encouraged to attend in appropriate seafaring fancy dress.

Other attractions include funfair rides, a craft tent, competitions and a giant Easter egg hunt.

Nearby Camperdown Wildlife Park will also be holding an Easter wildlife fun day from 10am-4pm.

The Easter fun day event is free to attend, although parking at Camperdown costs £3.

However, families can make alternative travel arrangements and can hop on to Xplore Dundee’s Easter Egg-spress, service 54.

The bus will travel from the city centre, via Lochee, during Sunday afternoon taking people to and from the event, with a GroupSaver mTicket for £6.

Xplore managing director Christine McGlasson said: “Not only are we providing a quick and easy way to get to this year’s Easter fun day, but one of our new Emeralds, our smart hybrid double-deckers, will be on show as part of a display of eco-friendly vehicles in partnership with Urban Foresight.

“With the weather forecast for this weekend looking good, I would encourage folks to pack a picnic, avoid any parking queues and take the Egg-spress route to this popular local event.”

There is also a weekend saver ticket, where for £7 people can get unlimited travel up until the last bus on Easter Sunday.

n See Monday’s Tele for a spread of pictures from tomorrow’s fun day.