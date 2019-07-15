Fun for all the family as Dundee Museum of Transport hosts its Emergency Vehicle Day

Dundee Museum of Transport held its Emergency Vehicle Day on what proved to be a brilliant occasion for all the family.

A whole host of different modes of transport were on show from organisations such as the police and fire and ambulance services.

They also spanned the generations, giving locals the opportunity to see the vehicles used in years gone by as well as the present day.

It was an especially exciting day for youngsters who got the opportunity to get behind the wheel of some very special vehicles.

Visitors were also given the chance to find out more about some of the vital work done by those working in the emergency services.

Following the success of the latest event, it’s all systems go ahead of the transport museum’s popular motor show next month.

The show takes place in Baxter Park on Saturday August 11 and runs from noon until 4pm.