Fun-filled days for kids at Dundee’s Wellgate

The manager of Dundee’s Wellgate said an Easter school holiday craft event has been a big success.

The sessions — hosted by Red i Design — were held on the second floor of the shopping centre during the first week of the school holidays.

Centre manager Peter Aitken said the youngsters have had great fun at the sessions, which finish tomorrow.

He said: “We had lots of kids and lots of fun. The sessions, from 11am to 4pm, were very well attended.”

Picture shows (from left) youngsters Harper McBride, 10; Ruby Alexander, 6; and Rosco McBride, 6; with Linda Turner (left) and Lisa Earl, from Red i Design.