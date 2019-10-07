Fun-filled Colourama Run held at Baxter Park to celebrate Active Girls Day

A fun-filled Colourama Run was held at Baxter Park to celebrate Active Girls Day.

More than 400 pupils from primary and secondary schools took part in the run which was part of a national campaign by Sports Scotland to offer more opportunities for women and girls to get active.

Active Schools manager James Fenna said: “The Colourama Run was great fun for everyone who took part.

“Dundee is committed to providing more quality sport and physical activity opportunities for teenage girls.

“We are aware that girls are less likely to take part in sport or physical activity and through our Active Schools team, together with local schools, we are working to encourage more participation.

“We recognise that girls’ needs differ and change as they get older and that girls themselves are the best people to encourage other girls to participate in sport.”

Sports minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “This event is a fun and colourful way to encourage girls across Dundee to get more active.”