Full scale search ends well for missing Carseview man

A full scale search operation was launched last night after a man went missing from Carseview Centre.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched and two coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews joined the search.

HM Coastguard said they received a call from Police Scotland just before 7pm to help assist in the search.

A coastguard spokesman said: “There was concern that the man was last seen walking in the direction of the Tay and the decision was taken to alert Broughty Ferry lifeboat and send out the coastguard crews.

“The lifeboat was launched at 6.49pm. The crews searched the area for more than an hour.

“When they stood down he had still not been traced.”

The man was later traced on dry land, safe and well.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “This related to a concern call for a man who was reported missing around 5.40pm yesterday from Carseview Centre.

“He had been seen heading towards the airport, with no indication he was going into the water.”

“He was traced safe and well later in Carnoustie.”