Full-scale emergency response as kayaker found at Montrose railway station

A lone kayaker was at the centre of a full-scale emergency operation in Montrose at the weekend – before being found at the town’s railway station.

Montrose inshore lifeboat was launched at around 5.30pm on Sunday after reports were received expressing concern for the kayaker, who was overdue from a solitary expedition out on Montrose Basin.

But the crew was stood down after it turned out that the man – described as wet and confused – had been spotted at Montrose railway station.

Believed to be in his 50s, he was attended to by paramedics after the Scottish Ambulance Service was alerted.

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “The inshore lifeboat hadn’t long been launched when we received a report that the man had been traced.”

A spokesman for Montrose lifeboat crew said: “We hadn’t long launched when we received the message to stand down.”