Full-scale emergency response after woman enters Tay near Tayport

A woman was led to safety from the waters of the Tay in the early hours of today.

A full scale emergency response was launched after reports that the woman had entered the water at the beach area near Tayport at around 2am.

Police, ambulance and Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat all attended, along with coastguard teams from Arbroath, Carnoustie and St Andrews.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that the alarm was raised following fears for the safety of a woman who was spotted in the water on the Fife side of the river.

He said: “The woman was spoken to by police and was coaxed to safety out of the water.

“She was not injured and was handed over to the crew of a waiting ambulance to be checked over.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to the area just after 2am over reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.”