Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Full Premier Sports Cup draw: Raith Rovers handed Celtic task as holders St Johnstone renew Dundee rivalry and Dundee United learn fate

By Alan Temple
August 15, 2021, 5:35 pm
End goal: Premier Sports Cup
End goal: Premier Sports Cup

St Johnstone’s trophy defence will continue with a trip to face Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

The mouth-watering encounter with their Tayside foes is the Saintees’ reward for scraping past Arbroath on penalties on Sunday. The Dee saw off Motherwell 24 hours prior.

Raith Rovers — fresh from a stunning triumph over Aberdeen at Stark’s Park — were handed an onerous away tie against Celtic.

Defending their crown: St Johnstone

Although a mountain to climb for John McGlynn’s men, who are in the last eight of this competition for the first time since winning it in 1994, it will be a money-spinner for the Fifers.

Dundee United, who also required spot-kicks to navigate a hard-fought contest against Ayr United, will host Hibernian.

The final tie of the round sees Livingston travel to Ibrox for a showdown with Rangers.

The matches will take place over the weekend of September 21 to 23.