Full Premier Sports Cup draw: Raith Rovers handed Celtic task as holders St Johnstone renew Dundee rivalry and Dundee United learn fate

St Johnstone’s trophy defence will continue with a trip to face Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

The mouth-watering encounter with their Tayside foes is the Saintees’ reward for scraping past Arbroath on penalties on Sunday. The Dee saw off Motherwell 24 hours prior.

Raith Rovers — fresh from a stunning triumph over Aberdeen at Stark’s Park — were handed an onerous away tie against Celtic.

Although a mountain to climb for John McGlynn’s men, who are in the last eight of this competition for the first time since winning it in 1994, it will be a money-spinner for the Fifers.

Dundee United, who also required spot-kicks to navigate a hard-fought contest against Ayr United, will host Hibernian.

The final tie of the round sees Livingston travel to Ibrox for a showdown with Rangers.

The matches will take place over the weekend of September 21 to 23.