Full list of nominees for tonight’s Dundee Active School Volunteer Awards

One of the highlights of the school sporting year takes place tonight when the city’s top club volunteers will be recognised.

Dundee Active Schools has announced the nominees for the Active School Volunteer Awards 2019.

The awards night will recognise and reward the contribution volunteers make to school sport.

Active Schools manager James Fenna said that without adults offering their time to help out, many clubs would not be able to function.

He said: “Volunteers play a vital role in providing sports opportunities across schools in Dundee.

“Without the time, energy and commitment of these people, many wider opportunities such as school sports competitions, clubs and coaching sessions would simply not be able to run.

“In short, volunteers make it happen.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all volunteers who willingly give up their time to enable others to play sport.”

James added: “The awards event will be hosted by our young ambassadors, inspiring us all with their achievements and talents.

“Young people will tell their stories about challenges and successes they have had in school sport.

“They will also compere the evening and recognise the people who go above and beyond to make sport happen across Dundee schools.

“Special thanks go to our sponsors who make this event possible.

“We greatly value their support and recognise the impact this makes to sport in schools.”

The awards ceremony is being held at the Apex Hotel.

Among the nominees are volunteers who work at Grove Menzieshill Hockey Club, Harris Academy FP Hockey Club, Dundee Boccia Club and Dundee West Football Club.

Full list of clubs and volunteers nominated

Abertay University Student Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Abertay University

· Elliot Smith & Lewis White

· Melissa Clark

· Cora Meechan

· Lewis Pass

D&A College Student Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Dundee and Angus College

· Amy Mollison

· John Sinclair & Adam Dobbie

· Callan McKenzie

· Casey Malone

Community Club of the Year – sponsored by Functional Fitness Dundee

· Grove Menzieshill Hockey Club

· Harris Academy FP Hockey Club

· Dundee Boccia Club

· Dundee West Football Club

Primary School Staff Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Idverde

· Elspeth Ballantine (Claypotts Castle Primary)

· Mark McCormack (St Ninians Primary)

· Sarah Tierney (SS Peter & Pauls Primary)

· Steven McLauchlan (Fintry Primary)

Primary School of the Year – sponsored by Leisure & Culture Dundee

· Our Lady’s PS

· St. Andrew’s PS

· Downfield PS

· Claypotts Castle PS

Secondary School Staff of the Year – sponsored by Sportscotland

· Gregor Leslie (Baldragon Academy)

· Gail Walsh & Kimi McLean (St John’s High School)

· Kat Martin (St John’s High School)

· Stewart Haddow (Morgan Academy)

Young Ambassador of the Year – sponsored by Active Schools Dundee

· Niamh Johnston & Jamie Gibb (Baldragon Academy)

· Hannah Leslie & Nicola Dempsey (Grove Academy)

· Lara Taylor & Rachel Murray (Craigie High School)

· Jodie Taylor & Thomas Egan (St John’s R.C High School)

Young Leader of the Year – sponsored by Foxlake

· Karen Fyfe (Grove Academy)

· Jessica Cowie (Craigie High School)

· Kacey McCabe, Adam Cameron and Zak Benmalek (Morgan Academy)

· Ellie Petrie & Ashlyn Simpson (Braeview Academy)

PE Teacher of the Year – sponsored by The Courier

· Michael McIlravery (Craigie High School)

· Laura Nimmo (St John’s RC High School)

· Stuart MacAlpine (Braeview Academy)

· Karel Rosenzweig (Morgan Academy)

Parent Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Ryze Dundee

· Laura Duncan & Samantha Thomson (Barnhill Primary)

· Kenny Laing (Forthill Primary)

· Sulvi Hobson (Ancrum Road Primary)

· Paul Lunan (SS Peter & Pauls Primary)

Secondary School of the Year – sponsored by DSSA Dundee Schools Sport Association

· Harris Academy

· St John’s RC High School

· Baldragon Academy

· Morgan Academy

· Grove Academy