Teenage full-back Jamie Robson is Dundee United’s big fitness concern for tonight’s play-off second leg against Morton.

Manager Ray McKinnon has revealed the 19-year-old has a back problem and it could keep him out as the Tangerines look to progress to a showdown with Falkirk next week.

“It’s a muscle thing and it’s been bothering Jamie for a wee while. He was feeling it down at Cappielow on Tuesday, so we’ll see how he is.”

The fact United could have another four games to get through in less than a fortnight as they bid to secure a Premiership return could prompt the manager to decide Robson should sit this one out.

He has a ready-made replacement in Paul Dixon and, with his experience, would have no worries over using him tonight.

That dilemma apart, dislocated-shoulder victim Lewis Toshney remains the only player definitely ruled out.

Scott Fraser has been back in full training this week after recovering from the foot he broke at St Mirren in March and the midfielder even did a mini-session on the pitch at Cappielow before Tuesday’s game.

It’s likely he will continue working behind the scenes for another week before he could be considered for a place on the bench, possibly if United are involved in a second leg at Falkirk tomorrow week.

After the 2-1 victory in Greenock, tickets for the return have been selling well and will continue to be available tonight.

Should United get through, details of the ticket arrangements for the clash with the Bairns, the home leg of which would be on Tuesday night, will be made known as soon as possible. They will be on sale over the weekend.