Full-back Tom Field leaves Dundee after just 15 minutes of action

Left-back Tom Field has left Dundee after playing just 15 minutes of football since arriving in January.

The 23-year-old was snapped up in a late deadline day deal in the winter after the club were hit by news of first-choice full-back Jordan Marshall’s injury.

Marshall was ruled out for months with a severe thigh injury late in the window, prompting manager James McPake to move for Brentford’s Field, a player previously on the club’s radar.

However, a change of formation shortly after his arrival in February saw winger Declan McDaid excel at left wing-back leaving former Irish youth international Field on the bench.

He did make his Dark Blues bow at the start of March, playing the final 15 minutes as a substitute in a 0-0 draw at Ayr United.

That was the extent of the action for the former Brentford player, though, as Dundee’s continued good form and defensive solidity before the lockdown made it difficult to get a place in the team.

That and a curtailed season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic saw Field barely kick a ball for the Dark Blues in his six months at the club before his short-term deal finished.

Also leaving the club is youngster Grant Rodger after the defender’s youth contract came to an end.