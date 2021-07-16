Fry-day: Hottest day of 2021 so far in Tayside and Fife as mercury hits 26.5°C

The hottest day of the year so far has been recorded in Tayside and Fife – with the mercury rising above 26°C.

The Met Office says a high of of 26.5°C has been recorded in Leuchars.

Meanwhile, the mercury has hit 25°C in Kincardine, according to Traffic Scotland monitoring stations.

In Dundee, Met Office data for the last 24 hours shows highs of 26°C at around 3pm on Friday.

Highest temperature in Scotland

The hottest temperature in Scotland has been in Dyce, Aberdeen, which has seen temperatures of 27.5°C.

A monitoring station on the A90 at Forfar has recorded an air temperature of 24.3°C, while another station at Dunkeld has reported temperatures of 23.4°C.

Scotland’s previous record for 2021 was 25.6°C in Ayrshire.

Meterologist Jonathan Vautrey says the warm weather is likely to continue into Saturday.

Low clouds in the west mean the east of Scotland will enjoy the best of the sun.

He said: “In the east that heat is going to continue on throughout Saturday, especially down that far eastern side of Scotland.

“Around Aberdeenshire, we’re expecting to see around 25°C, possibly up to 26°C.”

Heading into Saturday the forecast reads: “Another very warm and mostly sunny day with the best of the temperatures around Dundee and St Andrews.

“Some low cloud at first through the Trossachs and west Perthshire. Breezy. Maximum temperature 25°C.”

More sun expected

Mr Vautrey says things may be slightly cooler on Sunday, but temperatures are still expected to reach the mid-2os.

The Met Office’s Sarah Kent said: “It is going to be very warm inland — unpleasantly so as the week goes on for those who don’t like the heat.

“With high pressure and little wind, there’s no reason why Scotland won’t be as hot as the south east of England.”