Dundee councillor says £700m Tay Cities Deal ‘no further forward’ as he voices frustration

A councillor has expressed his frustration at an apparent lack of progress on the Tay Cities Deal after a meeting failed to yield fresh news.

West End Labour councillor Richard McCready, a member of the Tay Cities Region Joint Committee, feels both the UK and Scottish Governments are “no further forward” on signing the £700 million investment strategy.

Mr McCready said: “I was under the impression we were close to signing the deal with the UK and Scottish governments until the UK general election intervened late last year.

We are now more than two months on from the general election and we appear to be no further forward on the Tay Cities Deal. This is not good enough.”

Scottish ministers said last month they were pressing their UK counterparts to get the final deal signed “as soon as possible”.

The UK Government is yet to announce a date for when the final agreement may be completed.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has written to the newly appointed Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, asking him to expedite the process.

In response, Mr Sunak said: “I note the requests you outlined, and I will consider them as part of the Budget process.”

Holyrood is investing £150m in the deal and another £50m in local transport and industry projects.

The UK Government is also investing £150m, while the remaining £400m is set to be sourced from outside investors.