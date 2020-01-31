Frustration for Dee as Mullen and Murray moves hit buffers

Dundee are feeling the frustration in the transfer window as moves to bolster their squad have been blocked.

After the departure of Danny Johnson, the Dark Blues have been on the search for a new striker.

However, they have been knocked back in a bid for out-of-favour St Mirren striker Danny Mullen by the Buddies.

The 24-year-old has had to settle for a bit-part role in Paisley in recent months.

That alerted Dundee to a possible switch but it doesn’t look like happening before the transfer window slams shut at midnight.

The Buddies are chasing Watford forward Alex Jakubiak on loan, which may free Mullen up to move, however.

Meanwhile, a loan deal for highly-rated Hibs youngster Fraser Murray has fallen through.

The versatile midfielder was on the verge of a temporary switch to Dens Park after Sean Mackie headed back to Easter Road early due to injury.

However, Murray featured against Dundee United in the Scottish Cup on Tuesday night and has played his way into manager Jack Ross’s plans.

The Hibees are chasing a number of new signings today but it’s likely Murray’s move is dead.

Experienced defender Christophe Berra is also at the top of James McPake’s shopping list tonight.

The former Scotland defender, though, is wanted by a number of teams and is yet to make a decision on his future.

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel wants the club’s former skipper to move on before the window shuts.

With gaps to fill in the Dens Park squad it’s set to go right to the wire for the Dark Blues tonight.